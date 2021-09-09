Baptist Health Corbin, St. Joseph London updates on COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear says there are only 90 available adult ICU beds in Kentucky right now, the lowest ever during the pandemic.

Officials from Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London held a joint news conference Thursday to say the situation is dire.

They continued to warn about the risk the delta variant poses to the unvaccinated.

President of Saint Joseph Health London, John Yanes, said the delta variant surge of coronavirus is different than what people have seen so far during the pandemic.

“Our patients are younger than what we initially saw,” he said. “Significant increase in hospitalizations. Particularly those in age 40 to 50.”

The president of Baptist Health Corbin, Anthony Powers, said he has seen the same thing.

“This round is is quite different,” he said. “The patients seem to be sicker and they’re definitely younger.”

In each hospital, more than 50 percent of all patients are COVID-19 patients, and of those COVID-19 patients more than 90% are unvaccinated.

Director of the ICU at Saint Joseph, RN Kelly Helton, has seen the worst of it.

“We love the patients we serve, we are just morally distressed with the volume of the patients and the care we have to provide,” she said.

Baptist Health Pharmacist, Joshua Bowling, reassured that the vaccines are safe and side effects are normal and expected.

“Fever, muscle aches, chills, fatigue,” he said. “That virtually means that the vaccine has done what it’s supposed to do and it’s elicited an immune response.”

All health officials in attendance asked people to support the hospital teams in a community fight against COVID-19.

Several of those officials at the news conference were emotional when discussing the number of people requiring care for covid-19.

“As a chaplain I have lived with death every day,” said Philip Johnson, a retired Hospital Chaplain.

Watching the diverse group of people that succumb to the virus left a mark on him.

“It’s not been pretty. At all,” he said.

One group, in particular, impacted him deeply.

“It’s difficult seeing local pastors suffering from COVID,” Johnson said. “I’ve seen them as patients. As my patients in the hospital.”

He spoke of how difficult it was seeing the families, as well.

“I saw families weeping and crying, wailing,” he said. “And doctors who felt so helpless, who had done everything they could. And all that was facing this family was a certain death of their loved one.”

Johnson heavily encourages vaccinations as a man of faith, referring to it as “A gift from God”.

“It’s not just about me,” he said. “It’s about me loving my neighbor.”

He said he hopes that through faith and the broader community more tragedy might be avoided.

Health officials at the news conference emphasized the safety and effectiveness the vaccine.

In addition to the vaccine, a weapon against COVID-19 is the monoclonal treatment infusions.

While more scarce than the vaccines, health officials from Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London said they are offering the treatment and would like to be able to offer it more.

They said the treatment is effective against mild to moderate cases and that supply isn’t necessarily a problem.

“I think our biggest barrier to increasing the amount of administrations would be, obviously, space and staffing to actually administer those,” said Baptist Health Pharmacist Joshua Bowling.

Finally, officials had a warning, that with people desperate to find a treatment option for COVID-19 they have seen several unapproved solutions spread over the last 18 months.

A recent one is Ivermectin. A medication with a primary use in livestock.

This recently led to a higher than normal volume of calls to Kentucky’s poison control center and doctors from both hospitals at the conference addressed this potential medication.

“I’ve looked at the data. Ivermectin in a petri dish in a lab looks like it’s effective against viruses. But anytime it’s been studied in real people in real life the data is not very convincing at all,” said Baptist Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Worthy.

Doctor Worthy said he would like to see more long-term studies to see if it’s a worthwhile medication, but stressed that there is no data suggesting that it is right now.

