Advertisement

3 arrested following deadly shooting in steakhouse parking lot

People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while...
People in Bardstown said they’re shocked and concerned after a person was found shot while inside a car in a restaurant parking lot Tuesday.(WAVE3 News)
By John P. Wise
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a person who was found early Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Bardstown steakhouse.

George D. Riney, 20, was found shot to death inside a car in the parking lot of BJ’s Steakhouse at 201 Camptown Road.

The three people accused in his death are 19-year-old Andrew Toogood, 19-year-old Dominick Woods and 22-year-old Brittney Childers. Toogood is charged with murder, and the other two suspects have been charged with complicity to murder.

Information about motives was not immediately available.

People in Bardstown told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that they were shocked to hear the news.

“There’s one or two murders every year,” Garrett Yocum said. “For a small town like this. 41,000 people in the county, for there to be one or two murders a year? That’s ridiculous.”

Before Tuesday morning’s homicide, the last one in Bardstown happened in February. A man was shot and killed after a reported burglary.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
State crosses 600,000 COVID-19 cases as Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Lawmakers talk COVID-19 restrictions on first day of Special Session
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
Coach John Calipari says he had breakthrough COVID-19 case over the summer, encourages vaccination
(Photo: Pike County Detention Center)
Floyd County deputy jailer arrested on drug trafficking charges