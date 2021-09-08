Advertisement

Whitesburg native publishes children’s book about living through the pandemic

Penny and the Pandemic
Penny and the Pandemic(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Traci Sexton is a Whitesburg native living in Texas and now a published author. Sexton published her new book Penny and the Pandemic back in May.

The book is told through diary entries from the eyes of a third grader living through the year of 2020. Sexton is a second grade teacher and got the idea for the book when thinking about her students and kids. The character Penny is based off of her daughter, who was in third grade at the time.

Sexton said she wanted the book to be less about COVID and more about experiences kids went through in 2020. A big lesson from the book is how even though things were different, there were still bright sides to the year.

“The support I’ve had from everyone back in Eastern Kentucky and Lubbock Texas has been amazing,” Sexton said. “People are reaching out to me that maybe I don’t know as well but they know I’m a hometown girl and they’re showing me all this love and support... that’s what being from a small town means.”

Local Kentucky bookstores, like Read Spotted Newt in Hazard, are showing their support by putting Penny and the Pandemic on the shelves.

Sexton also has a book out called Penny and the Project and will be publishing a third book in the coming weeks.

