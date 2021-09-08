Advertisement

University of the Cumberlands announces most residential students in five years

Photo: University of the Cumberlands
Photo: University of the Cumberlands(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Despite the ongoing pandemic, the University of the Cumberlands boasts its highest number of residential students in years.

School officials say there are more than 1,350 students living on campus, which is the most in five years.

Dr. Larry Cockrum, the university president thanked the faculty and staff of Cumberlands for their dedicated work throughout 2020.

“Last year, we encountered a situation that none of us have ever dealt with in our lifetime,” he said. “Even though it was extra work, you rose to the task. Thank you.”

In the past year, the university has implemented several programs, including an associate degree program in paralegal studies, three business emphases, a Master of Science in Finance, a specialty in instructional technology in the PhD and EdD in leadership, and criminal justice management program.

The school is also working to offer a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree program beginning January of 2023.

“May we act with grace and patience with ourselves and our students and continue to learn how to fulfill our institutional mission of teaching, learning, and service,” said Cockrum. It is my great privilege to be joining you in this work. Thank you.”

