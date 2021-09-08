Study shows Kentucky adults 50-59 are most food insecure in the U.S.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re seeing new data showing that Kentucky adults are experiencing food insecurity that’s among the worst in the nation.

According to a new study, Kentucky adults ages 50-59 had the highest rate of food insecurity in the country at nearly 17%. That’s 80% higher than the national average.

Among seniors, 10.5% were food insecure, which is 40% higher than the U.S. average.

Representatives with God’s Pantry said it isn’t just a problem in rural communities.

“So what we see here in Lexington, overall, is food insecurity that amounts to about 40,000 people, that’s about 12% of the population in Fayette County. Across eastern and central Kentucky it’s 16.5%, which is 1 in 5,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry.

The study also showed food insecure adults have lower nutrient intakes, and are nearly three times more likely to have depression.

