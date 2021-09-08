Study finds Kentucky seniors are among highest food insecurity rates in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians aged 50-59 are among the most food-insecure people in the country, according to a study by God’s Pantry.

‘Hunger Among Adults Age 50-59 in 2019′ and ‘The State of Senior Hunger in America 2019′ are two studies conducted among American seniors and published by Feeding America.

These studies showed that 16.9% of adults in the age range of the study in Kentucky are food insecure.

“These studies are a reinforcement that the work we do makes a difference but there is much more work to be done to feed our older adult and senior population,” said God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan. “We are grateful for the resources entrusted to the Food Bank that allow us to support more than 450 food pantry and meal programs across Central and Eastern Kentucky leading to reduced hunger in every community.”

The studies included in the news release from God’s Pantry were conducted pre-COVID-19. It remains to be seen how the pandemic may have altered these statistics.

