Somerset hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is no longer reviewing community event plans like festivals or parades. They say plans align with the governor's guidance, but they almost always fail.(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Somerset and Healthy Somerset have teamed up to provide the area with a free vaccination clinic.

The clinic is held in partnership with the Lake Cumberland district Health Department (LCDHD).

LCDHD will have a mobile unit at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market from 2-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 14th. Appointments do not have to be made in advance.

You can visit Healthy Somerset on Facebook for updates about the event.

