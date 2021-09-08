Somerset hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Somerset and Healthy Somerset have teamed up to provide the area with a free vaccination clinic.

The clinic is held in partnership with the Lake Cumberland district Health Department (LCDHD).

LCDHD will have a mobile unit at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market from 2-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 14th. Appointments do not have to be made in advance.

You can visit Healthy Somerset on Facebook for updates about the event.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.