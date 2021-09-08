Sheriff: Floyd County Jailer arrested on drug trafficking charges

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County deputies say a Floyd County jailer was arrested for delivering contraband items to inmates on Sunday.

A Lieutenant from Floyd County Jail contacted deputies with a tip that Deputy Jailer Dustin Johnson was trying to deliver narcotics to inmates. The tip included that the suspect kept the drugs in his car.

A search of the car by a K-9 was done.

The officers investigating had asked Johnson if they could search the vehicle and he said yes.

During the search, they found bags of what they believed to be meth, several bags of suboxone pills, multiple bags of suspected marijuana, capsules of lyric, a large bag of suspected tobacco, cigarettes, a cell phone charger, and a bag containing e-cigs and vape juice.

Johnson said he was delivering the items to an inmate in the jail, but that he had not gotten a chance to take them in yet. He added that he had done it two times before over the last two months.

Johnson was transported to the Pike County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.