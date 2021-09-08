Advertisement

Sheriff: Floyd County Jailer arrested on drug trafficking charges

(Photo: Pike County Detention Center)
(Photo: Pike County Detention Center)(Pike County Detention Center)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County deputies say a Floyd County jailer was arrested for delivering contraband items to inmates on Sunday.

A Lieutenant from Floyd County Jail contacted deputies with a tip that Deputy Jailer Dustin Johnson was trying to deliver narcotics to inmates. The tip included that the suspect kept the drugs in his car.

A search of the car by a K-9 was done.

The officers investigating had asked Johnson if they could search the vehicle and he said yes.

During the search, they found bags of what they believed to be meth, several bags of suboxone pills, multiple bags of suspected marijuana, capsules of lyric, a large bag of suspected tobacco, cigarettes, a cell phone charger, and a bag containing e-cigs and vape juice.

Johnson said he was delivering the items to an inmate in the jail, but that he had not gotten a chance to take them in yet. He added that he had done it two times before over the last two months.

Johnson was transported to the Pike County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
State crosses 600,000 COVID-19 cases as Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Lawmakers talk COVID-19 restrictions on first day of Special Session
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Kentucky as $300-a-week extra benefit expires
‘Public health nightmare:’ Lexington doctor reacts to some Labor Day weekend plans

Latest News

Tanker overturned
Intersection remains closed after crashed tanker leaks 3,000 gallons of fuel
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eastern Kentucky representatives react to Special Session
Jordan Seth Gross was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on child pornography charges.
DOJ: Buchanan Co. man sentenced to 7 years on child pornography charges
A Bullitt County judge has denied a couple's divorce, claiming she could not find their...
‘You all might be able to work this out:’ Bullitt County judge denies couple’s divorce