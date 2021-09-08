Scattered showers today, cooler and drier to end the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front is moving towards the mountains. This will help kick off some showers and storms later today. Once this front passes, cooler, drier air settles into the region.

Today through Thursday

We stay under mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms possible towards the afternoon and evening. It will be a breezy day with wind gusts as high as 15 mph possible. High temperatures today top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Into tonight, some leftover showers are possible during the early evening hours. We do begin to dry out and clear out through the overnight hours. Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s.

Sunshine returns in full force on Thursday. We stay mostly sunny and mostly dry with only a small chance of an afternoon shower. High temperatures stay in the mid-to-upper-70s.

The Weekend

Friday looks to be another gorgeous day. We stay mostly sunny and dry with cooler temperatures and low humidity. Highs top out in the upper-70s with lows falling into the mid-50s. High school football games across the mountains look to be in great shape.

We remain mostly sunny and dry on Saturday, but temperatures begin to increase. Highs top out in the lower-80s with lows staying in the lower-60s.

The forecast doesn’t change much on Sunday. We stay mostly sunny and dry with warmer temperatures. High temperatures reach the mid-to-upper-80s.

Extended Forecast

It looks like the heat is back by the next work week.

We stay mostly sunny and dry on Monday with high temperatures soaring into the upper-80s.

Rain chances could sneak back into the picture by Tuesday. High temperatures stay in the upper-80s with a few showers and storms possible towards the afternoon and evening.

