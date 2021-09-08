Scattered showers continue before more beautiful sunshine

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A weak frontal boundary is providing us with a few showers and storms around the mountains this afternoon and evening. But the gloomy conditions don’t look to last long as sunshine returns soon.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our frontal boundary is working through the region this evening, bringing some scattered showers to the area. Rain hasn’t been heavy nor has there been much of note from these. But what will follow this front is northwesterly winds, bringing much cooler and drier air back to the mountains. Mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy late as temperatures tumble into the lower to middle 50s, though some spots in our far southeast may stay near 60°. Either way, this sets up for a wonderful day on Thursday.

High pressure is back in control for Thursday, bringing us more plentiful sunshine and very comfortable temperatures. We’ve got low humidity and low to middle 70s on the docket! Perfect for an evening walk or even firing up the ol’ grill in the backyard! It gets cool quick, however, for Thursday night as we quickly fall through the 60s as the sun sets, settling back into the middle 50s as skies stay mostly clear.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

More wonderful weather is on tap for Friday as high pressure continues asserting control over our weather, bringing us mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Perfect conditions once again for Friday night football as temperatures fall from the low 70s at kickoff and into the middle 60s by the final whistle. We’ll settle back into the upper 50s overnight.

Sunny conditions stay with us for much of the weekend and into early next week. The only thing we’ll have to contend with is increasing heat as high pressure puts it in park. Highs in the low 80s on Saturday quickly rise into the upper 80s by Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Models are hinting at the possibility of rain returning for the middle of next week, but confidence is pretty low.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.