Pikeville coffee shop pouring out love for first responders ahead of 9/11

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - FaithLife Market is saving a cup of coffee aside for the service men and women who save lives every day.

This week, through September 11, the market’s JB Coffee House is giving free specialty drinks to first responders and military personnel- active and retired. Founders of the shop say the space is all about serving community and they consider this a prime week to give back to the people who devote their lives and careers to doing just that.

“For all their hard work and dedication that they put into serving for us, we just want to give a little bit back to them,” said barista Tiana Hinkle.

The baristas who make the drinks say they are excited to serve up a little extra love this week.

“They do so much for the community, so it’s just good to be able to give back just a cup of coffee,” said barista Megan Williams.

Free drinks include espresso drinks, smoothies and more, and are available once per day through Saturday.

All this week, we will be providing our first responders and military service members with free specialty drinks... Posted by FaithLife Market on Monday, September 6, 2021

