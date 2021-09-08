Advertisement

Perry County Schools closed Thursday and Friday

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County School officials announced on Facebook that schools would be closed for the rest of the week.

Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the decision was made because of the high number of quarantined staff members.

“The number of staff members absent is very concerning to me because it can impact our ability to effectively conduct contact tracing in the event of a positive case,” he said.

Jett added that the special session happening is addressing some issues that would allow further flexibility to deal with the current situation.

The student attendance in schools is still close to 85%, which Jett said is good considering the circumstances.

“Also, students on virtual learning will not participate during these two days,” he said. “The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority. Thanks.”

