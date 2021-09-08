Advertisement

Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras

Marcus Theatres
Marcus Theatres(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin, Kentucky will be the host city of a film set soon.

The short film is being filmed on September 18th and 19th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The filmmakers are looking for people 10 to 18 years old to play extras.

Aspiring actors and filmmakers will have the opportunity to work with professional actors, crew members, and big producers.

“This is huge for the young men and women in our community that are interested in theater, film, producing and directing,” Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director at Corbin Tourism said.

Monhollen is also expecting the movie to create exposure and a boost in economic growth around the area.

“It’s just like Dirty Dancing being filmed at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia, that really brought a lot of popularity to the lake,” Monhollen said. She believes this movie could have a similar kind of impact on tourism in Corbin.

If you are interested, you can contact midnightcentennial@gmail.com or msmitley8@gmail.com.

