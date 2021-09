MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - According to both Morehead State and Union, the game between the two schools scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The Union College athletic department announced that the football team is under COVID-19 protocol.

The Eagles will now host Point University out of Georgia. Kickoff will still be at 2 p.m.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: @MSUEaglesFB will now face @PointFootball Saturday instead of Union. Point is an NAIA Mid-South Conference member.



The Family Weekend game is still set to kick-off at 2 p.m. ET at Jayne Stadium with tailgating open at 10 a.m.



Story: https://t.co/51ezfIHCLz pic.twitter.com/4tBcwOop03 — Morehead State Athletics (@MSUEagles) September 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.