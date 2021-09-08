Local security consultant says everyone should be extra careful around 9/11 anniversary

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Saturday will be 20 years since the coordinated attacks on September 11th that took almost 3,000 lives and dramatically changed the USA forever.

There is always concern about safety and security when it comes to monumental anniversaries. A Louisville security consultant says it’s always important to have situational awareness, especially around big anniversaries.

Greg Gitschier is a former police officer, retired secret service agent, and security consultant. Gitschier was supposed to be in New York City 20 years ago on 9/11 when he was working with the secret service. He lost a friend and colleague that day, Master Special Officer Craig Miller. Miller died trying to rescue people trapped in the World Trade Center.

Gitschier says an attack can happen anywhere, not just in major cities. He says people may not realize it but, Louisville could actually be a target for several reasons. After 9/11, Geitcher was with Secret Service assigned to the Joint Terrorism Task Force, learning about where our vulnerabilities are.

“Fort Knox comes to everyone’s minds, Fort Knox is a very important military base no secret there,” Geitcher said. ”Also, the locks. We aren’t used to thinking about the locks going down the Ohio river at the beginning of the west end, those are critical places. That is only second to the Panama Canal with all the trade and barges that come through there are critical to this country. Of course, UPS facility. As I understand it every UPS plane comes from a foreign country lands in Louisville first. There are three things right there that that put us in the spotlight.”

Gitschier said to be aware of your surroundings, know how to get yourself and your family out of a dangerous situation.

There are several 9/11 events taking place in our area to honor, remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

One will be on Saturday at noon at the Cathedral of the Assumption off south 5th street. They will also be honoring first responders from our area who have died in the line of duty.

