Laurel County Health Department no longer providing quarantine letters

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Health Department announced on Tuesday that they will no longer be providing quarantine letters to close contacts of people that have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The last several days, we have been averaging 100 positive cases per day,” Laurel County Health Department Executive Director Mark Hensley said. “And so, that was part of our decision process is having the proper resources to notify all of those folks.”

The county recently surpassed 11,000 total cases with one of the lower vaccination rates in the region.

“Currently, about 37 percent of our population is fully or partially vaccinated and we continue to encourage those unvaccinated to consider getting vaccinated,” Hensley said.

This has caused both emotional and physical stress for staff and community members.

“It’s not only affected me but it’s affected the people in our county. We thought it had went away,” Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said. “It was going away, then all of a sudden it reappeared and it’s taken a toll on our people mentally and physically.”

Both Westerfield and Hensley encourage those in the area to consider getting vaccinated.

“Now that we have it, it is the best tool at our disposal that we have to see us through this pandemic,” Hensley said.

For a detailed interactive of COVID-19 incidence rates in your county, click here.

