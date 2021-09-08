Kentucky lawmakers talk education, healthcare in second day of Special Session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers continue work on COVID-19 issues in their second day of a special session.

A joint resolution extending the state of emergency was sent to the Governor Tuesday.

Other bills dealing with education and other issues are still under review. There are at least 12 bills still moving through the legislative process.

No action was taken by the full Senate on the education bill that hands most decisions back to local school districts in COVID-19 response. Instead, it was sent back to committee, which approved some changes such as removing the guidance for local districts to incentivize vaccines.

“We just felt like it was…language that needed to be removed,” Senator Max Wise, a Republican out of Campbellsville. “We were not forcing any district to be mandated to do so. Districts are already doing that on their own.”

Another senate panel took up a health care bill that would increase visitations at nursing homes to a renewed focus on providing more monoclonal antibody treatment. It passed 8 to 2.

“We know monoclonal clinics, regenerion therapy, work,” said Senator Robert Stivers, the Senate President. “They really have no knowledge of what the universe is, how to deploy asserts, how much it will cost? But know it is an effective treatment.”

The House education committee was not able to pass their version of the same senate bill that sets up local NTI and nullifies the statewide mask mandate for schools. If the Senate bill passes the full senate, then the house will take that version up.

The House and Senate will reconvene Thursday morning.

