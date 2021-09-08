Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife responds to chronic wasting disease in deer near state lines

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky officials are trying to make sure deer in the state are healthy ahead of the upcoming hunting season.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife announced a deer in Tennessee close to the Kentucky border tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD).

The department described the disease as always fatal in a news release on Wednesday and said it is a neurological disease that affects deer, elk, moose, and caribou. At the time of the release, there have been no confirmed cases in Kentucky.

The Fish and Wildlife Department started its response plan after getting confirmation of the disease from Tennessee Wildlife Resources.

“While this news may be disheartening for deer hunters, including myself, the good news is the department has had a CWD Response Plan in place since 2002 and is prepared for this day,” Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm said. “We are putting our plan into action now and working closely with our many partners on the state and local levels. I have full confidence in our expert team of wildlife professionals.”

Kentucky law prohibits transporting a whole deer carcass into the state in order to limit the spread of CWD.

Officials encourage any people who see a whole deer carcass or intact head being transported into the state to call 1-800-25-ALERT. You can also download the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife app (KFWL) for another reporting option.

