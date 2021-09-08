Advertisement

Health officials warn of dangerous flu season

By Olivia Russell
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They’re worried hospitals could become more overwhelmed than they already are.

The CDC is already reporting cases of the flu in Kentucky and Indiana, and health experts fear this could be the start to a rough flu season.

Madeline Moses, from Mathes Pharmacy in New Albany, said people only seem to be thinking about the COVID-19 vaccine, not the flu shot.

Moses is setting up flu clinics and said now is the time to plan your shot. The CDC recommends people get it in September or October.

“Your immunity is strongest a couple weeks after the vaccine,” she explained. “You want to have your strongest immunity when the flu is really taking off.”

Last year delivered record-low numbers, but early studies show the upcoming flu season could be a tough one as mask restrictions are lifted and people return to normal life. Some predictions show the U.S. could see about 20 percent more flu cases than normal, and a worst-case scenario, there could be double the amount of flu cases than a typical year.

The potential cases could come at a bad time as COVID hospitalizations are at their highest.

Moses said the flu vaccine could help ease the burden on hospitals.

“If you are inoculated or you do get the flu, your body already knows how to fight it,” Moses said. “So, you are less likely to have a severe sickness with it. You might still get it, but it shouldn’t be as severe as it would had you not gotten your vaccine.”

She added that she hopes the extra attention to health will lead to an increase in flu vaccinations, like she saw last year.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
State crosses 600,000 COVID-19 cases as Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Lawmakers talk COVID-19 restrictions on first day of Special Session
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
Coach John Calipari says he had breakthrough COVID-19 case over the summer, encourages vaccination
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Kentucky as $300-a-week extra benefit expires
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant

Latest News

Parents filled the Putnam County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night to voice their...
Putnam County parents pack school board meeting for mask mandate debate
Nitro looks to upgrade softball field
City Council approves $17,000 funding for park improvements
Local lawmakers react to day one of Special Session - 11:00 p.m.
Local lawmakers react to day one of Special Session - 11:00 p.m.
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers watching potential repeal of KBE mask mandate