Governor Beshear announces highest positivity rate since the pandemic began

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a positivity rate above 14% on Wednesday for the first time since the state began tracking the statistic, reporting a rate of 14.16%.

The Governor also announced more than 4,468 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 609,924.

1,220 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,424 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 674 people remain in the ICU, with 431 on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear also announced 30 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,935.

As of Wednesday, 117 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Perry County still leads the state with an incidence rate of 220.2 per 100,000 people. The three counties in the state not in the red zone are Carlisle, Clinton, and Morgan counties.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

