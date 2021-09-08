Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces highest positivity rate since the pandemic began

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced a positivity rate above 14% on Wednesday for the first time since the state began tracking the statistic, reporting a rate of 14.16%.

The Governor also announced more than 4,468 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 609,924.

1,220 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,424 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 674 people remain in the ICU, with 431 on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear also announced 30 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,935.

As of Wednesday, 117 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Perry County still leads the state with an incidence rate of 220.2 per 100,000 people. The three counties in the state not in the red zone are Carlisle, Clinton, and Morgan counties.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
State crosses 600,000 COVID-19 cases as Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Lawmakers talk COVID-19 restrictions on first day of Special Session
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
Coach John Calipari says he had breakthrough COVID-19 case over the summer, encourages vaccination
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eastern Kentucky representatives react to Special Session

Latest News

9/11 graphic
Local security consultant says everyone should be extra careful around 9/11 anniversary
KY SBDC announces Michelle Spriggs as new Eastern KY director
New Eastern Kentucky SBDC director excited to help businesses throughout the region
Penny and the Pandemic
Whitesburg native publishes children’s book about living through the pandemic
Saturday will be 20 years since the coordinated attacks on September 11th that took almost...
Local security consultant says everyone should be extra careful around 9/11 anniversary
SBDC
New Eastern Kentucky SBDC director excited to help businesses through the region - 4:30pm