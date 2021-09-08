Family calls for answers, justice after Knoxville veteran assaulted

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville veteran is fighting for his life while his family is fighting for justice.

A friend to his neighbors in the Vista Apartments in East Knoxville, Hobert Jennings likes to hang out on his front porch late at night.

His daughter, Alice Grant, told me it’s normal for the 74-year-old to socialize with his friends and return in the wee morning hours.

“But he’s always felt safe, and he’s always been safe, until Friday night,” said Grant.

Knoxville police responded to his home after he walked in Saturday morning “covered in blood.”

The police report states it’s an aggravated assault but no one knows where, when, how or why he got his injuries.

“My brother’s blood cries out for justice,” said Linda Jennings, Hobert’s sister.

Hobert was taken to UT Medical Center for severe brain injuries, now he’s on life support.

Grant has a message for the person responsible, “Please just turn yourself in. We’ll forgive you. We’ll pray for you. We’ll pray with you. But please just let justice be served for Hobert.”

The Jennings Family will make a decision to stay on or terminate life support on Wednesday.

The Knoxville Police Department continues to investigate this assault.

If anyone has any information about the incident contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

