Eastern Kentucky representatives react to Special Session

(WYMT) - As Kentucky lawmakers in Frankfort continue to work on issues regarding the pandemic, representatives from Eastern Kentucky are making sure the focus remains on the task at hand.

“To get this important work done, to recognize that this is a historical moment for Kentucky and an opportunity for Kentucky to show that we have the intelligence and compassion to get ourselves through this,” 94th District State Representative Angie Hatton said.

The region has been hit hard by COVID-19 since last March, and Hatton feels that this will help ease the region’s mistrust of executive orders.

“We’ll come out of this with some spending authority to meet the needs of Kentucky as we battle this pandemic,” Hatton said. “But we’ll also come out with hopefully a better consensus from the legislature rather than just have a mandate from one person.”

Hatton said that this can happen as long as they do not allow distractions to get in the way of discussion.

“If we get up here and engage in shenanigans, pull each other’s hair, act silly and hyperpartisan and don’t listen to the other side, then that’s exactly how our constituents will act,” Hatton said. “So far, the tone of the special session has been very cooperative.”

Cooperation that she feels is key in the tough decision-making ahead.

“All of it so far has been exactly that,” Hatton said. “Trying to get this work done, taking it very seriously and recognizing that the eyes of history are upon us as we make very important decisions and that our grandchildren may feel the effects of the things that we do here.”

