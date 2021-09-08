DOJ: Buchanan Co. man sentenced to 7 years on child pornography charges

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Buchanan County man was sentenced on Tuesday to 7 years in prison for distributing child pornography, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice as reported by CBS affiliate WJHL.

The release states Jordan Seth Gross, 21 of Whitewood, Virginia, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “knowingly distributing one or more visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct that has been mailed or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.”

Court documents state Gross sent child pornography to an undercover employee of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in November 2020. Gross reportedly admitted to using the app KIK to talk to other people in a chatroom known for containing child pornography.

The release states Gross accessed the KIK account from his home and place of work at Buchanan General Hospital.

The explicit content Gross distributed to the undercover FBI employee reportedly contained females under the age of 12. He also admitted to buying child pornography materials through PayPal.