Advertisement

Congressman Hal Rogers announces $250,000 grant awarded to SOAR

Congressman Hal Rogers visited the Pike County Fiscal Court earlier this year.
Congressman Hal Rogers visited the Pike County Fiscal Court earlier this year.(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian region of Kentucky will be getting funds to help create remote work opportunities and potential new jobs.

Congressman Hal Rogers said in a news release Wednesday the Appalachian Region Commission awarded $250,000 to Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR).

The grant will go towards SOAR’s new project that aims to create digital employment opportunities in Eastern Kentucky. The project will serve 15 organizations in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District.

“Remote work opportunities provide a gateway to prosperity for individuals who cannot travel for work, and it has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide innovative remote job opportunities,” said Congressman Rogers in the news release. “I applaud SOAR for planning their work and working their plan to advance job opportunities in our region despite the challenges we face.”

SOAR hopes to bring together multiple organizations and officials to create remote work opportunities.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
State crosses 600,000 COVID-19 cases as Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Lawmakers talk COVID-19 restrictions on first day of Special Session
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
Coach John Calipari says he had breakthrough COVID-19 case over the summer, encourages vaccination
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eastern Kentucky representatives react to Special Session

Latest News

Marcus Theatres
Movie being filmed in Corbin is looking for extras
Barista Megan Williams brewed up some latte art to share a little love with first responders in...
Pikeville coffee shop pouring out love for first responders ahead of 9/11
Kentucky lawmakers talk education, healthcare in second day of Special Session
Police lights
Three car accident closes Highway 80 in Hazard