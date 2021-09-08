Congressman Hal Rogers announces $250,000 grant awarded to SOAR

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian region of Kentucky will be getting funds to help create remote work opportunities and potential new jobs.

Congressman Hal Rogers said in a news release Wednesday the Appalachian Region Commission awarded $250,000 to Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR).

The grant will go towards SOAR’s new project that aims to create digital employment opportunities in Eastern Kentucky. The project will serve 15 organizations in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District.

“Remote work opportunities provide a gateway to prosperity for individuals who cannot travel for work, and it has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide innovative remote job opportunities,” said Congressman Rogers in the news release. “I applaud SOAR for planning their work and working their plan to advance job opportunities in our region despite the challenges we face.”

SOAR hopes to bring together multiple organizations and officials to create remote work opportunities.

