City Council approves $17,000 funding for park improvements

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nitro City Council on Tuesday night approved more than $17,000 in funding to finish installing artificial turf to their community ballpark.

The city also will use the funding to paint lines on their newly paved parking lot.

The softball field’s turf was delayed because vendors were struggling to find red dye for the fake grass.

City officials are applying for a $4 million dollar grant to add another little league baseball field and three tennis courts to Nitro City Park.

“We should know if we got that grant or not by early November,” said Mayor Dave Casebolt. “So, the grant application is in process, and we’re applying for it. So, if that goes through, you’ll see a whole lot more improvements over there.”

The current turf project is expected to be completed in the next three weeks.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.