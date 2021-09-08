Advertisement

Betsy Layne’s Chase Mims earns Player of the Week

By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last three seasons, the Betsy Layne Bobcats have put up a combined record of six wins and 21 losses.

“You come into a program like Betsy Layne not much promise,” said Betsy Layne starting quarterback Chase Mims. “You’ve been counted out my three years.”

But in 2021 they’re starting a new chapter, entering week four undefeated.

“We have never been this far before,” Mims said. “We have never been 3-0, we have never really won three games so our confidence is up to a next level.”

A new coaching in Jaredd Jarrell and senior leadership under Mims is the perfect recipe so far.

“He brought life,” Mims said. “The whole coaching staff did. They all brought life to this program. Which is something we really needed as morale. It boosted our morale a whole ton, without that there’s no winning, none of that.”

In the Bobcats’ win over East Ridge, Mims did it all. Completing 12 of 14 of his passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 139 yards and another touchdown.

“You know you can always, always count on him and expect a good solid game,” said Jarrell. “He’s never going to lose you a game and most of the time he’s going to win you a game, so to know on Friday night, ‘hey Chase we need three yards,’ 95 percent of the time he’s going to get it.”

But Mims doesn’t look to stop at week three..

“We’re on a hot streak right now but it ain’t over, the job’s not done is how I like to say it,” said Mims. “We still got seven more games. We can’t count anybody out, just because we’re 3-0 nobody is going to lay down.”

The Bobcats take the field again on Friday at home against Jenkins.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
State crosses 600,000 COVID-19 cases as Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Lawmakers talk COVID-19 restrictions on first day of Special Session
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
Coach John Calipari says he had breakthrough COVID-19 case over the summer, encourages vaccination
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eastern Kentucky representatives react to Special Session

Latest News

Morehead State-Union game canceled
Blair Green scores 22 points vs. Vanderbilt.
Kentucky Women’s Basketball announces 2021-22 schedule
Shaedon Sharp commits to UK - 11:00 p.m.
Shaedon Sharp commits to UK - 11:00 p.m.
McBrayer Arena
‘Colonels helping Colonels’: EKU men’s basketball welcomes team from La. that was displaced after Ida