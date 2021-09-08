Betsy Layne’s Chase Mims earns Player of the Week

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last three seasons, the Betsy Layne Bobcats have put up a combined record of six wins and 21 losses.

“You come into a program like Betsy Layne not much promise,” said Betsy Layne starting quarterback Chase Mims. “You’ve been counted out my three years.”

But in 2021 they’re starting a new chapter, entering week four undefeated.

“We have never been this far before,” Mims said. “We have never been 3-0, we have never really won three games so our confidence is up to a next level.”

A new coaching in Jaredd Jarrell and senior leadership under Mims is the perfect recipe so far.

“He brought life,” Mims said. “The whole coaching staff did. They all brought life to this program. Which is something we really needed as morale. It boosted our morale a whole ton, without that there’s no winning, none of that.”

In the Bobcats’ win over East Ridge, Mims did it all. Completing 12 of 14 of his passes for 209 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 139 yards and another touchdown.

“You know you can always, always count on him and expect a good solid game,” said Jarrell. “He’s never going to lose you a game and most of the time he’s going to win you a game, so to know on Friday night, ‘hey Chase we need three yards,’ 95 percent of the time he’s going to get it.”

But Mims doesn’t look to stop at week three..

“We’re on a hot streak right now but it ain’t over, the job’s not done is how I like to say it,” said Mims. “We still got seven more games. We can’t count anybody out, just because we’re 3-0 nobody is going to lay down.”

The Bobcats take the field again on Friday at home against Jenkins.

