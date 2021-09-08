Behavioral Therapist marks Suicide Prevention Week in Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Last year 756 Kentuckians died by suicide, and a mental health crisis can happen to anyone.

“Those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction are at increased risk of suicide,” said Dr. Gina Bowlin, Lead Therapist at the Baptist Health Intensive Outpatient Program. “And we also know that LGBTQ youth are at increased risk of suicide, pretty exponentially as compared to heterosexual youth.”

For the therapists, like Dr. Bowlin, who try to treat the underlying conditions that lead to suicidal thoughts and actions, the pandemic and pre-existing stigmas about treatment present challenges.

Suicide is Kentucky’s 11th leading cause of death and is second among those aged between 10 and 34.

Dr. Bowlin said suicidal thoughts can happen to anyone and to be alert for early warning signs and underlying mental health conditions.

”I kind of look for issues at home, in the school, in the community, at work, within relationships,” she said.

She added that there are no magic fixes but treatment is essential to staying safe and healthy.

”Research consistently proves that the most successful intervention for mental issues is a combination of pharmacology and therapy,” Bowlin said.

She also addressed the stigmas present, noting some people are skeptical of, or reluctant to, therapy and pharmaceutical use. For those, she recommends starting treatment with someone familiar.

”Go to your primary care doctor,” she said. “That’s a good place to start.”

Then she added that there are also things you can do if someone in your life is struggling.

”Be supportive,” she said. “You know, we are all at this time, with the COVID pandemic, dealing with higher levels of stress, anxiety, depression than we typically would.”

Dr. Bowlin acknowledged that some people in your life will still be reluctant to pursue treatment, however she said there are more options than just typical medicines. There is also therapy, which can accommodate both in-person and virtual. Those seeking therapy can also choose whether their sessions in group settings or alone.

”If somebody’s going to absolutely refuse to engage in some sort of therapy intervention, I would still recommend checking in with your primary care doctor and then educating, self-educating,” she said.

Many resources are available online through CDC that can help educate and guide people in need of assistance.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is always available, as well, at 1-800-273-TALK.

