Advertisement

Alpaca born during a hail storm gets a fitting name

"Haley" was born during the hail storm.
"Haley" was born during the hail storm.(Sally A. Schmidt)
By Amanda Alvarado and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A ranch in Wisconsin is celebrating Haley, an alpaca born during a hail storm on Tuesday.

The name is inspired by the weather the day the alpaca was born, WBAY reported.

Haley is the ranch’s last cria or baby alpaca for 2021.

Sabamba Alpaca Ranch in Wisconsin includes a bed and breakfast, tours and an “All Day Alpaca Experience.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
State crosses 600,000 COVID-19 cases as Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Lawmakers talk COVID-19 restrictions on first day of Special Session
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
Coach John Calipari says he had breakthrough COVID-19 case over the summer, encourages vaccination
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eastern Kentucky representatives react to Special Session

Latest News

The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
Laurel County's Health Department works daily to combat COVID-19.
Laurel County Health Department no longer providing quarantine letters
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida deaths rise by 11 in New Orleans; Louisiana toll now 26
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
Study finds Kentucky seniors are among highest food insecurity rates in the nation