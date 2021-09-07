State crosses 600,000 COVID-19 cases as Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his first COVID-19 update following the long Labor Day weekend.

You can watch this news conference below.

During this conference, the Governor announced there were 13,005 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday through Tuesday, as well as 60 deaths.

The state now has 605,468 recorded cases of the virus, and 7,905 total deaths.

2,356 of those cases were from Tuesday, along with five of the deaths.

582 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,353 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 661 people remain in the ICU, with 433 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate went down again to 13.74%.

As of Tuesday, 119 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Perry County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 223.0 per 100,000 people. The one county in the state not in the red zone is Clinton County.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

