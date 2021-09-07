Advertisement

State crosses 600,000 COVID-19 cases as Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update

Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update(Governor Andy Beshear)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his first COVID-19 update following the long Labor Day weekend.

You can watch this news conference below.

During this conference, the Governor announced there were 13,005 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday through Tuesday, as well as 60 deaths.

The state now has 605,468 recorded cases of the virus, and 7,905 total deaths.

2,356 of those cases were from Tuesday, along with five of the deaths.

582 of those new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,353 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 661 people remain in the ICU, with 433 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate went down again to 13.74%.

As of Tuesday, 119 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Perry County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 223.0 per 100,000 people. The one county in the state not in the red zone is Clinton County.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Kentucky as $300-a-week extra benefit expires
‘Public health nightmare:’ Lexington doctor reacts to some Labor Day weekend plans
Recent results suggest that a single dose produces a strong immune system response that lasts...
Early results: Johnson & Johnson vaccine more effective after booster
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Latest News

Kentucky Attorney General announces convictions related to Medicaid fraud investigation
Tanker overturned
Intersection remains closed after crashed tanker leaks 3,000 gallons of fuel
Gov. Beshear to appeal FEMA’s support denial
KYTC
KYTC Minority Internship Program application deadline approaching