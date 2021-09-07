Advertisement

University of Tennessee extends mask policy

Officials with the University of Tennessee announced Tuesday that they would be extending the university’s mask mandate for a few more weeks.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee announced Tuesday that they would be extending the university’s mask mandate for a few more weeks.

“Today I met with President Randy Boyd and chancellors from across the UT System. Together we decided that because of the continued increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across our state—and the strain that they are putting on our health care system—we will extend our current mask policy for the next few weeks,” Chancellor Donde Plowman said in an email to students and staff.

Under the policy, students and staff are required to wear masks while inside all UT buildings.

The email also mentioned that cases at UT were starting to trend down and ended in an encouragement to get vaccinated.

