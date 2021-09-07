Advertisement

UK Football player named co-offensive lineman of the week

Luke Fortner
Luke Fortner(UK Athletics)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A senior center for the University of Kentucky football team earned his first weekly honor with his first start in that position.

Luke Fortner converted from guard to his current position this season, and his hard work earned him Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week honors announced UK Athletics on its website Tuesday.

His performance included four knockdown blocks, eight blocks at the point of attack and not allowing a sack. His and his teammates’ effort helped Kentucky to a 45-10 in over ULM with 564 yards of total offense.

Fortner is on track to graduate with a MBA in May of 2022.

Kentucky begins SEC play on Saturday, September 11 against Missouri.

