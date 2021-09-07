Through the highs and Lowe’s: Regional partnership rebuilding Veterans Referral Center

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Veterans Referral Center is rebuilding after floodwaters tore through the outreach earlier this year.

“This is the place they socialize and find some common interest with their peers,” said Project Manager Stephanie Rodriguez. “And, so this was gone for them. So that was really heavy on their shoulders.”

The solution to that issue was soon found when the center received a grant from Lowe’s this summer as part of the company’s 100 Hometowns initiative, which aims to help rebuild homes and more that have been impacted by natural disasters.

“It was very tragic and to know that this facility was taken away from the people that needed it the most,” said Paintsville Lowe’s Store Manager Candy Bates.

So, Bates and others in the region stepped in to be of even more assistance. Tuesday, more than 20 employees from Paintsville, Pikeville and Hazard Lowe’s locations gathered at the center to help clean up and fix up the space.

“You know, I think a lot of times people think Lowe’s as a big corporation, but what they forget is that we live here, we work here, our kids go to school here,” said Bates.

Crews worked to take down the old greenhouse and install a new, bigger operation, with raised gardening beds included. The old fence was taken down and will soon be replaced, and the garage repainted.

Siding and interior walls were stripped and fixed to prepare them for paint as the veterans await the day when the center is back in full swing.

Rodriguez said the center hopes to have its building back in top shape by the end of October, but operations at the center have continued through the process as its workers serve to connect veterans and families to the resources they need.

“It’s more than just a company coming to a place to help. It’s a partnership. It’s a friendship,” said Rodriguez. “We cannot even begin to say how grateful we are.”

According to Bates, the mission of the center is not only worth saving but the whole operation is a blessing to be a part of.

“My dad spent 20 years in the Army, so I’m an Army brat from way back,” said Bates. “It’s very, very important to me to be a part of this and important for Lowe’s to show that we support our veterans for all that they’ve done for us.”

