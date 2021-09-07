“They really do enjoy it”: 4-H Environmental Camp returns after last year’s cancelation

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The annual 4-H environmental camp is a time to learn while also enjoying the outdoors.

“It’s a definitely a great way for them to experience something they don’t always get to as far as being here on the lake and then every station that is set up is hands on, it’s interactive for the kids and they really do enjoy it,” said Sierra Crow, a Fourth Grade Math and Social Studies Teacher at Harlan Elementary School.

However, things looked different just one year ago. The camp was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a teacher you know you hate for them to miss any kind of outside of the classroom experience that does add to their educational experience because this much more than they can get in a classroom,” said Crow. “This experience is great for the kids, so it was a bummer.”

Now things look bright as this year’s camp wrapped up. Teachers and Camp Officials alike said students have learned everything from forestry to recycling and so much more.

“This year we have … this was set up at the state fair and it’s they were working with them on the… they’re shooting pellet… air pellet guns and they really like this,” said 4-H Agent in Harlan County Raymond Cox.

He said the camp helps build life skills and encourages students to be aware of their environment.

“Right now we have a lot of weather conditions that are different than what’s it’s been in years past so they learn a little bit about water quality and the importance of taking care of water,” he said.

For Crow, she said she is happy to know the camp has returned.

“I’m just thankful that this is available again for the kids and thankful that 4-H puts this out there and that all the outside sources come in because it’s not just something like say check mark we went on a field trip, this is a great way experience,” she said.

Cox said people can find out more information about 4-H programs by contacting their local extension office.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.