Advertisement

Tennessee Poison Center warns of dangers in taking anti-parasitic drug for COVID-19

(ky3)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Poison Center is warning people not to take the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin for COVID-19 after seeing an increase in calls from people having issues after taking the drug.

Though there are human uses of the drug approved, the Tennessee Poison Center says they’ve had 12 people call in just a single week due to taking the version of ivermectin approved for livestock and nearly all cases are related to COVID-19. TPC says all are experiencing varying but severe symptoms.

The drug is commonly used as a de-wormer in horses and livestock, and it’s become an increasingly popular treatment for COVID-19 in recent weeks. The FDA and the CDC both say livestock ivermectin should not be used to treat the virus.

The director of Tennessee Poison Center agrees.

“It can cause GI upset, it can cause neurological symptoms too. We’ve been seeing people who have been having altered mental states because of this come in, so this can be a serious ingestion,” said Tennessee Poison Center Director Dr. Rebecca Bruccoleri.

If you ever need assistance from the Tennessee Poison Center call the hotline at 1-800-222-1222. Again, health experts warn that ivermectin used for livestock can cause harmful side effects and that there’s little evidence it helps for COVID-19.

If you are interested in being prescribed ivermectin for human use, contact your doctor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Kentucky as $300-a-week extra benefit expires
‘Public health nightmare:’ Lexington doctor reacts to some Labor Day weekend plans
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
Recent results suggest that a single dose produces a strong immune system response that lasts...
Early results: Johnson & Johnson vaccine more effective after booster

Latest News

Florida health officials are reporting an average of more than 18,000 COVID cases per day....
Teen who battled COVID sends message to unvaccinated: 'It could hit you as hard as it hit me'
A baby was born weeks early after an unvaccinated mother in Missouri contracted COVID-19.
Baby born early after unvaccinated mother gets COVID-19
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits end Labor Day weekend
‘Take 1 For the Team’ : vaccination clinic to kick off Wednesday in Clay County