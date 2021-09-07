Advertisement

Staff at Kingdom Come State Park prepare for new additions

Kingdom Come State Park new additions
Kingdom Come State Park new additions(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff at Kingdom Come State Park say they are currently preparing for new additions to the park, including additional campsites.

Ten new sites will join the existing sites at the park, along with more cabins.

Park Manager Sherry Cornett says the additions will help tourism in the area as the park has a lot to offer.

“Working on a couple more. The ones at the top of the park, this one has become one of the favorites among people just because… mainly because the view and just being in the highest elevation park in the state. It’s just absolutely gorgeous,” she said.

For more information on the park, you can click here.

