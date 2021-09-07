Staff at Kingdom Come State Park prepare for new additions

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff at Kingdom Come State Park say they are currently preparing for new additions to the park, including additional campsites.

Ten new sites will join the existing sites at the park, along with more cabins.

Park Manager Sherry Cornett says the additions will help tourism in the area as the park has a lot to offer.

“Working on a couple more. The ones at the top of the park, this one has become one of the favorites among people just because… mainly because the view and just being in the highest elevation park in the state. It’s just absolutely gorgeous,” she said.

