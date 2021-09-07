Special Session of KY Legislature begins

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, Governor Andy Beshear called a special session after assessing the situation with the General Assembly.

The session, which began Tuesday at 10 a.m., was called in an effort to extend the state of emergency.

The extended pandemic state of emergency would give administration and public health officials tools to combat the spread of the virus.

This comes as Kentucky is experiencing some of the fastest COVID-19 growth rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This is one of the most dangerous times we’ve experienced this entire pandemic, with the delta variant burning through Kentucky and taking more of our loved ones and neighbors,” Governor Beshear said. “It’s also overwhelming more and more of our hospitals and shutting down our schools. We need as many tools as possible to fight this deadly surge in order to save lives, keep our children in school and keep our economy churning.”

Among the topics the Governor is hoping to address are extending the state of emergency until January 15, 2022 and determining the Governor’s authority to require face coverings.

According to a news release, Beshear also asked lawmakers to extend a state of emergency following the flooding in Nicholas County and Carlisle for an additional 30 days.

