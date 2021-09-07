Advertisement

Slide repairs to start Wednesday in Harlan County

(AP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People driving in Harlan County can expect delays starting Wednesday, September 8.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced in a news release that slide repair operations would begin on a portion of KY 2007 in the Happy Top Community area (mile point 1.7).

The road will be closed in that area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. KYTC listed KY 219 as an alternate route.

KYTC advised people to drive safely and expect delays when driving through the area.

