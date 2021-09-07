Senator McConnell meets with Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce met Tuesday afternoon to honor local businesses and welcome new members.

United States Senator Mitch McConnell was on hand to share an update from Washington and show support for the local business community.

McConnell spoke to the Chamber about his thoughts on economic recovery from the pandemic, particularly as it relates to the nationwide vaccination effort.

”Honestly, none of us had experienced a 100 year pandemic,” he said. “None of us had experienced the advise we were given in order to tackle a pandemic at that particular time that we should shut everything down and send people home.”

The Senator touted the bipartisan CARES Act and the critical role it played for Kentuckians.

According to the McConnell, the PPP Loans program was a success.

”You’re one of 70,000,” McConnell said to the crowd of small business owners. “70,000 Kentucky small businesses who drew down 50 billion dollars.”

”But we knew, of course, that the only way we’d ever get on top of this was to develop a vaccine, or more,” he said.

McConnell also praised the efforts of Operation Warp Speed in accomplishing that task.

However, Senator McConnell was surprised by vaccine hesitancy.

”Never occurred to me there might be reluctance to take the vaccination,” he said.

This brought the Senator to his focal point on economic recovery.

”We know the only way this ever goes away is for enough Americans to get vaccinated that we achieve, what they call, ‘herd immunity’,” he said.

McConnell has advocated heavily for people to get the vaccine, and he reiterated that message to the Chamber.

”90 percent of the people in the hospitals, here in Pulaski County and across the State and across the nation are unvaccinated,” he said. “90 percent are unvaccinated.”

Senator McConnell said he hopes that people who are unconvinced by the vaccine will be persuaded by the facts.

The Senator shared his thoughts on Afghanistan before leaving.

He experienced, “complete dismay“ at the decision to withdraw from the country after 20 years.

He acknowledged that many of his constituents think United States troops were in Afghanistan too long, but expressed concern that leaving entirely might leave the U.S. vulnerable to an attack.

That said, Senator McConnell wanted to assure troops their mission was not in vain.

He said the primary goal in Afghanistan was not to establish a democracy, but to secure the country from terrorist groups.

”Your mission was successful,” he said. “Our goal was to keep the Taliban out of power and to make it difficult for another mass casualty attack to be launched on us at home from there. There succeeded.”

However, the Senator was not happy with how the Biden administration handled the withdraw, citing the allies left behind and the potential security threat Taliban control might mean for the U.S.

