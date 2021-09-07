Advertisement

‘Rocks to Riches’: New specialty shop in Floyd County looks to boost local business

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In downtown Prestonsburg, a new shop called “All Ore Nothing” has opened up in the Richmond Plaza on Irene Street. The shop specializes in ethically sourced gems and turning those stones into handmade jewelry.

“This is my masterpiece. This is my dream to have both the arts and geology in one store,” said the 18-year old business owner, Chloe May. “Artwork comes in many forms. My way of showing it with my gemstones is wire wrapping. I wrap each piece by hand and I even do it in-store while customers are here.”

The shop also has simple, single stones, from amethyst and malachite to calcite and pyrite. The shop is also the only one of its kind in Floyd County.

“We’re always looking for different kinds of businesses to plant their feet,” said the owner of Wildfire Designs KY, Brittany Hale, whose shop is next door. “It’s trending right now, everyone loves the crystals and everything Chloe is doing and I think it’s going to be a great asset to Prestonsburg.”

May hopes to bring more business to the area and draw in gem-enthusiasts with her artwork. Turning her hobby into a career and helping her community along the way.

“I think if you have a dream you have to pursue it, especially when you’re young,” said May. “You have all the time in the world just to do what you want.”

May also says she could not have accomplished this dream without the support from her community as well as the help, support, and kindness she received from her parents who pushed her to chase her dreams.

