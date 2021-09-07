Advertisement

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department looking for man considered armed and dangerous

Pulaski County Sheriff looking for Adam Showalter
Pulaski County Sheriff looking for Adam Showalter(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man after they say he fled the scene of a shooting.

They say Adam Showalter and his brother were in an argument that led to Showalter shooting his brother in the stomach with a shotgun before running from the scene.

Showalter’s brother was flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky.

Adam Showalter is a white man, 38-years-old, 5′9″ tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds

He took his mother’s gray 2007 Toyota Corolla, Kentucky License Plate BMB-036.

An arrest warrant has been put out for Showalter for first degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

You can submit an anonymous tip at 606-679-8477 or go to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office web page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Kentucky as $300-a-week extra benefit expires
‘Public health nightmare:’ Lexington doctor reacts to some Labor Day weekend plans
Recent results suggest that a single dose produces a strong immune system response that lasts...
Early results: Johnson & Johnson vaccine more effective after booster
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever- 9/7/21
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Jonathan Caleb Reynolds
Chloe May, an 18-year old new business owner, has opened her shop called "All Ore Nothing"...
‘Rocks to Riches’: New specialty shop in Floyd County looks to boost local business
Senator McConnell addressed the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
Senator McConnell meets with Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce
UK officials reflect on week one of fans being back in Kroger Field
OPEN
‘Rocks to Riches’: New specialty shop in Floyd County looks to boost local business - 4:30PM