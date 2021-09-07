Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department looking for man considered armed and dangerous

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a man after they say he fled the scene of a shooting.

They say Adam Showalter and his brother were in an argument that led to Showalter shooting his brother in the stomach with a shotgun before running from the scene.

Showalter’s brother was flown from the scene to the University of Kentucky.

Adam Showalter is a white man, 38-years-old, 5′9″ tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds

He took his mother’s gray 2007 Toyota Corolla, Kentucky License Plate BMB-036.

An arrest warrant has been put out for Showalter for first degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

You can submit an anonymous tip at 606-679-8477 or go to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office web page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.