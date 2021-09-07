Overturned tanker leaking 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tanker truck carrying 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel overturned on exit 390 of I-40 Eastbound, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Cherry Street is closed at the entrance ramp to I-40 East until further notice due to an overturned tanker truck that is leaking diesel fuel. Seek alternate routes until the road is cleared. pic.twitter.com/kYRgEFnHEb — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 7, 2021

The tanker is leaking diesel fuel, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.

Cherry Street is closed at the entrance of the ramp to I-40 East until further notice, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing situation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.