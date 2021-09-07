Advertisement

Overturned tanker leaking 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel

Knoxville Fire Department officials report a tanker carrying 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel has overturned.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tanker truck carrying 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel overturned on exit 390 of I-40 Eastbound, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.

The tanker is leaking diesel fuel, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.

Cherry Street is closed at the entrance of the ramp to I-40 East until further notice, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing situation.

