Overturned tanker leaking 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel
Knoxville Fire Department officials report a tanker carrying 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel has overturned.
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A tanker truck carrying 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel overturned on exit 390 of I-40 Eastbound, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.
The tanker is leaking diesel fuel, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Cherry Street is closed at the entrance of the ramp to I-40 East until further notice, according to officials.
No injuries have been reported.
This is an ongoing situation.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.