Five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe picks Kentucky
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - The No. 4 player in the class of 2022, according to 247 Sports, has committed to Kentucky. Guard Shaedon Sharpe chose the Wildcats over the NBA G League, Kansas, Arizona, and Oklahoma State.
And I rock Kentucky Blue 😼🔵⚪️ COMMITTED! @KentuckyMBB #bbn #mytoolbox pic.twitter.com/YedAGBFyhq— Shaedon Sharpe (@ShaedonSharpe) September 7, 2021
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound senior guard is currently ranked No. 1 overall by On3, Rivals, ESPN and HoopSeen.
Sharpe averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists this summer.
John Calipari and his staff have already locked in a commitment in the class of 2022 cycle from point guard Skyy Clark.
#LaFamilia ➕1 pic.twitter.com/GjxXsMoFHy— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 7, 2021
