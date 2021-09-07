Advertisement

Five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe picks Kentucky

(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - The No. 4 player in the class of 2022, according to 247 Sports, has committed to Kentucky. Guard Shaedon Sharpe chose the Wildcats over the NBA G League, Kansas, Arizona, and Oklahoma State.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound senior guard is currently ranked No. 1 overall by On3, Rivals, ESPN and HoopSeen.

Sharpe averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists this summer.

John Calipari and his staff have already locked in a commitment in the class of 2022 cycle from point guard Skyy Clark.

