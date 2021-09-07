Advertisement

Midweek shower chance breaks up quiet stretch

(WOWT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a couple of showers broke up an otherwise quiet stretch for our holiday weekend, it looks to be a similar story as we head through the first full work week of September.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet another sunny afternoon looks to turn into a pleasant evening and overnight around the mountains. We will likely see clouds work back into the region overnight Tuesday as a frontal boundary trailing a strong low across southern Canada works into the region. We could even see a couple of showers or storms by daybreak as lows settle back into the upper 50s, near 60º.

That frontal boundary will work in on Wednesday and will keep clouds and showers scattered about the area through the daytime and even into the evening hours. Not expecting heavy rain or even much in the way of thunderstorms. Clouds will keep highs down into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll begin to slowly clear things out by the time we head into Wednesday night. Lows look to tumble down into the low to middle 50s as drier air works in.

The Short Work Week and Beyond

Much drier air looks to work through by the time we get into the second half of the work week. Absolutely beautiful weather looks work in for Thursday and beyond as high pressure to our west builds and works in. A front looks to try to work in by the weekend, but even then, we won’t have a ton of moisture in the area, so we look to stay dry.

Humidity levels look to remain comfortable for the duration of the forecast, with highs slowly rising each day from the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, the lower 80s on Saturday, and to the middle 80s by Sunday and Monday. Yet another beautiful weekend for football!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Kentucky as $300-a-week extra benefit expires
‘Public health nightmare:’ Lexington doctor reacts to some Labor Day weekend plans
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
Recent results suggest that a single dose produces a strong immune system response that lasts...
Early results: Johnson & Johnson vaccine more effective after booster

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Another gorgeous day ahead, rain chances return by Wednesday
WYMT Sunny
Dry to begin the week, rain chances return by Wednesday
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 3, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 3, 2021
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Nice weather continues into Labor Day Weekend