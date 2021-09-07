Midweek shower chance breaks up quiet stretch

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a couple of showers broke up an otherwise quiet stretch for our holiday weekend, it looks to be a similar story as we head through the first full work week of September.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet another sunny afternoon looks to turn into a pleasant evening and overnight around the mountains. We will likely see clouds work back into the region overnight Tuesday as a frontal boundary trailing a strong low across southern Canada works into the region. We could even see a couple of showers or storms by daybreak as lows settle back into the upper 50s, near 60º.

That frontal boundary will work in on Wednesday and will keep clouds and showers scattered about the area through the daytime and even into the evening hours. Not expecting heavy rain or even much in the way of thunderstorms. Clouds will keep highs down into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll begin to slowly clear things out by the time we head into Wednesday night. Lows look to tumble down into the low to middle 50s as drier air works in.

The Short Work Week and Beyond

Much drier air looks to work through by the time we get into the second half of the work week. Absolutely beautiful weather looks work in for Thursday and beyond as high pressure to our west builds and works in. A front looks to try to work in by the weekend, but even then, we won’t have a ton of moisture in the area, so we look to stay dry.

Humidity levels look to remain comfortable for the duration of the forecast, with highs slowly rising each day from the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, the lower 80s on Saturday, and to the middle 80s by Sunday and Monday. Yet another beautiful weekend for football!

