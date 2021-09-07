Advertisement

KYTC Minority Internship Program application deadline approaching

KYTC
KYTC(transportation.ky.gov)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky undergraduate and graduate students who have been underrepresented in transportation historically have a chance to get an internship with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

The deadline for applications to the Minority Internship Program is November 15 of this year, according to a news release.

The cabinet’s MIP aims to provide professional opportunities to minority groups in the state.

“Diversity at KYTC applies not only to our employees, but extends to the career fields we employ,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “From accounting, human resources, civil engineering and more, our Cabinet’s MIP program can launch careers suited for multiple academic disciplines by providing enriching experiences for Kentucky’s promising future workforce.”

The MIP includes opportunities all across the Commonwealth including mentoring, networking and hands-on work experience.

