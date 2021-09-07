KY SBDC announces new director in Eastern KY

Advertisement

KY SBDC announces Michelle Spriggs as new Eastern KY director
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) announced the new director for Eastern Kentucky in a news release on Tuesday.

Michelle Spriggs brings more than 12 years of experience into her new role. She has worked in the economic and small business fields along with many other areas in the business world.

“The entrepreneurial spirit is rooted deep in Eastern Kentucky,” said Spriggs. “Our region is so vibrant, and our business community is robust. I look forward to supporting the growth and development of established and startup businesses in my new role.”

Spriggs also chaired the committee for the Big Sandy Women’s Business Symposium for the past 12 years, an event highlighting the successes and challenges faced by women in the business world.

“The Kentucky SBDC is thrilled to keep Michelle Spriggs in our network and watch her thrive in her new role as director of our Eastern Kentucky Center,” said Kristina Joyce, Kentucky SBDC state director.

The center serves Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Lawrence and Pike counties.

