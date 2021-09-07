Kentucky Attorney General announces convictions related to Medicaid fraud investigation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a news release on Tuesday that a Medicaid fraud investigation led to the conviction of three Kentuckians.

The Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control conducted the investigation and recently convicted and sentenced 34-year-old Jesse Brock of Lexington, 60-year-old Patricia Jackson of Heidrick, and 24-year-old Jonathan Horn of Lexington.

Brock was convicted on two counts, both of which were class-D felonies.

Jackson and Horn were both sentenced on one count of Devising or Engaging in a Scheme to Defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program, which is a class-D felony.

If you suspect someone is fraudulently receiving money from Medicaid, you can call 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.