Kentucky Attorney General announces convictions related to Medicaid fraud investigation

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a news release on Tuesday that a Medicaid fraud investigation led to the conviction of three Kentuckians.

The Office of Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Control conducted the investigation and recently convicted and sentenced 34-year-old Jesse Brock of Lexington, 60-year-old Patricia Jackson of Heidrick, and 24-year-old Jonathan Horn of Lexington.

Brock was convicted on two counts, both of which were class-D felonies.

Jackson and Horn were both sentenced on one count of Devising or Engaging in a Scheme to Defraud the Kentucky Medical Assistance Program, which is a class-D felony.

If you suspect someone is fraudulently receiving money from Medicaid, you can call 1-877-ABUSE TIP (1-877-228-7384).

