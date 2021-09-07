Advertisement

Gov. Beshear to appeal FEMA’s support denial

(Jeremy Tombs)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in a news release on Tuesday that he is going to appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s denial of help to Nicholas County.

The appeal will be sent to President Joe Biden and will include new information that was not included in the last request.

The county’s initial request was in response to the severe flooding in the area in late July.

“We know those impacted are disappointed to receive this news from FEMA, but we are continuing to work with local leaders to determine any additional damages and will make sure those are included in a second review for individual assistance,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are working as quickly as possible, and I plan to file the appeal to FEMA this week.”

The appeal has to be submitted within 30 days of the denial.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Kentucky as $300-a-week extra benefit expires
‘Public health nightmare:’ Lexington doctor reacts to some Labor Day weekend plans
Recent results suggest that a single dose produces a strong immune system response that lasts...
Early results: Johnson & Johnson vaccine more effective after booster
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Latest News

Kentucky Attorney General announces convictions related to Medicaid fraud investigation
Tanker overturned
Intersection remains closed after crashed tanker leaks 3,000 gallons of fuel
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Watch: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
KYTC
KYTC Minority Internship Program application deadline approaching