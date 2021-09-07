Gov. Beshear to appeal FEMA’s support denial

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced in a news release on Tuesday that he is going to appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s denial of help to Nicholas County.

The appeal will be sent to President Joe Biden and will include new information that was not included in the last request.

The county’s initial request was in response to the severe flooding in the area in late July.

“We know those impacted are disappointed to receive this news from FEMA, but we are continuing to work with local leaders to determine any additional damages and will make sure those are included in a second review for individual assistance,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are working as quickly as possible, and I plan to file the appeal to FEMA this week.”

The appeal has to be submitted within 30 days of the denial.

