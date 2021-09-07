FEMA denies disaster funding request from Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - While severe flash flooding devastated over 100 homes and businesses in Nicholas County, residents are feeling forgotten after hearing news that FEMA denied aid to the county earlier this week.

“Where it’s in a small community, it seems like they don’t get much help, whereas if it had been a big community they would’ve jumped right in,” Carlisle resident Walden Pridemore said.

For Pridemore, he is lucky enough to begin the restoration efforts to his home they’ve lived in for 34 years. But he said neighbors are left wondering what to do now since it may be longer before aid comes their way.

“They were waiting on FEMA to make a decision if they were going to help or not help because if they don’t help a lot of them can’t afford to go back in,” Pridemore said.

While many residents are feeling discouraged by this news, on Tuesday Governor Andy Beshear said they will be appealing this denial from FEMA in hopes to get at least some aid to this community.

“I hope and pray to god we don’t get another letdown. Other places are already promised ‘we’re here we’re going to do what we have to do’ and we’re here and still trying to recover from it and it’s going to be months recovering from it but again, every dollar that would come back from FEMA can help these people,” said Carlisle Mayor Ronnie Clark.

Pridemore said while it has been a difficult time waiting for aid from FEMA, the community and surrounding organizations have been a big help with cleaning up and raising at least some money for those affected.

