Advertisement

FEMA denies disaster funding request from Nicholas County

So many families have lost almost everything after flash flooding washed through Nicholas County.
So many families have lost almost everything after flash flooding washed through Nicholas County.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - While severe flash flooding devastated over 100 homes and businesses in Nicholas County, residents are feeling forgotten after hearing news that FEMA denied aid to the county earlier this week.

“Where it’s in a small community, it seems like they don’t get much help, whereas if it had been a big community they would’ve jumped right in,” Carlisle resident Walden Pridemore said.

For Pridemore, he is lucky enough to begin the restoration efforts to his home they’ve lived in for 34 years. But he said neighbors are left wondering what to do now since it may be longer before aid comes their way.

“They were waiting on FEMA to make a decision if they were going to help or not help because if they don’t help a lot of them can’t afford to go back in,” Pridemore said.

While many residents are feeling discouraged by this news, on Tuesday Governor Andy Beshear said they will be appealing this denial from FEMA in hopes to get at least some aid to this community.

“I hope and pray to god we don’t get another letdown. Other places are already promised ‘we’re here we’re going to do what we have to do’ and we’re here and still trying to recover from it and it’s going to be months recovering from it but again, every dollar that would come back from FEMA can help these people,” said Carlisle Mayor Ronnie Clark.

Pridemore said while it has been a difficult time waiting for aid from FEMA, the community and surrounding organizations have been a big help with cleaning up and raising at least some money for those affected.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
State crosses 600,000 COVID-19 cases as Governor Andy Beshear holds COVID-19 update
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Lawmakers talk COVID-19 restrictions on first day of Special Session
Health officials are closely monitoring a new COVID-19 variant called “Mu.” The World Health...
What we need to know about the Mu variant
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
Coach John Calipari says he had breakthrough COVID-19 case over the summer, encourages vaccination
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eastern Kentucky representatives react to Special Session

Latest News

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is no longer reviewing community event plans...
Somerset hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinic
SBDC
New Eastern Kentucky SBDC director excited to help businesses throughout the region - 6pm
Greenup County girl asks for COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday
Ky. girl asks for a special gift on 12th birthday
The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players
9/11 graphic
Local security consultant says everyone should be extra careful around 9/11 anniversary