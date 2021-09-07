Advertisement

EMS agencies requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - HealthNet Aeromedical Services, HealthTeam Critical Care Transport, Monongalia EMS, and Star City EMS are the first emergency services agencies in West Virginia to require their employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We all share the common mission of caring for the ill and injured in our communities. We must lead by example, and collectively this is the right thing to do to protect our team members and those whom we are entrusted to care for,” said Clinton Burley, president and CEO of HealthNet Aeromedical Services.

The agencies say these mandates align with West Virginia’s three academic medical centers and many regional hospital systems and nursing care facilities which have already required the COVID-19 vaccine for clinical and non-clinical workers.

“EMS providers are at the leading edge of healthcare, bringing care to the patient in their homes, schools, and workplaces. Patients trust us in their time of need, and we as EMS professionals need to provide that safe environment for them. That includes doing everything possible to protect the patient, our providers, and the community by ensuring that the professionals providing the care are vaccinated against this savage virus,” said Forest Weyen, executive director of Monongalia EMS.

Employees of these agencies will have the option of receiving any of the three vaccines currently available.

All agencies will require their clinical providers and staff to be fully vaccinated by November 1, 2021, unless granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prayers soar from Eagle Field as Johnson Central football coach battles illness
Kentucky’s Office of Unemployment Insurance is unable to determine how much money it still owes...
Unemployment struggles continue for some in Kentucky as $300-a-week extra benefit expires
‘Public health nightmare:’ Lexington doctor reacts to some Labor Day weekend plans
Recent results suggest that a single dose produces a strong immune system response that lasts...
Early results: Johnson & Johnson vaccine more effective after booster
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

Latest News

ARH Mountain Student Achiever- 9/7/21
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Jonathan Caleb Reynolds
Chloe May, an 18-year old new business owner, has opened her shop called "All Ore Nothing"...
‘Rocks to Riches’: New specialty shop in Floyd County looks to boost local business
Senator McConnell addressed the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.
Senator McConnell meets with Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce
UK officials reflect on week one of fans being back in Kroger Field
OPEN
‘Rocks to Riches’: New specialty shop in Floyd County looks to boost local business - 4:30PM