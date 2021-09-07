Advertisement

Coach John Calipari says he had breakthrough COVID-19 case over the summer, encourages vaccination

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. Calipari is awaiting a pivotal rulings on the eligibility of transfers before he will know who’ll be around to help the Wildcats bounce back from the coach’s first losing season in Lexington. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 7, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky men’s basketball Coach John Calipari announced during a preseason news conference Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 over the summer.

He says that he had already been vaccinated when he tested positive.

“I will tell you that I did not want to discourage anyone to say, ‘well now, he got it. So why would I take it?’ It doesn’t matter. My symptoms were so mild, that I was good. Okay, I had some aches and pains and stuff. Never got a fever, never got the headache, nothing. But I was positive,” Calipari said on why he waited to make his diagnosis public.

Calipari adds that among the people he knows who have had breakthrough cases, none were very sick because they were vaccinated.

